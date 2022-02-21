2023: Abia APC Stakeholders Draft Businessman James Ume Into Governorship Race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State have called on the Chairman/Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, to contest the state’s governorship election in 2023.

The APC stakeholders, weekend, wrote to Chief Ume requesting his participation in the party’s governorship primaries expected to be held in late 2022 or early 2023.

The former chairman of Arochukwu LGA, Hon Chief Jones Nnanna Ike, and other APC stakeholders, sought a meeting with Ume “with a view to urging you to step out and contest the forthcoming coming primaries of the APC in the state.”

According to the APC chieftains, they have looked around the Abia North Senatorial District where Chief Ume hails from but found none other suitable candidate than him to “unite the party and win the race” in the 2023 governorship election.

Their request is premised on the formal Abia Charter of Equity which by virtue of the zoning arrangement requires Abia North to produce the next governor of the state as the zone has not held the seat since 2007.

“Please give this request a favourable response. Don’t say no to it because we shall not take that for an answer,” read the stakeholders’ message seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Ume is a businessman, reputation management and public relations expert. He has also veered into the media industry and is the publisher of THE WHISTLER newspapers, a frontline online news platform.

Ume is also a philanthropist who is interested in motivating youths for self-development.

He established Unubiko Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, as a charity vehicle to help his people and other less privileged Nigerians.

Through his Unubiko Foundation, Ume has embarked on several charity works and programmes aimed at the empowerment of Abia people over the years.

Recently, Ume launched a N250 million intervention fund to rebuild the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam in Abia State.

His foundation, in late 2020, brought relief to the people of the Idima Abam community after handing over a completed water project to the residents.

Apart from the foundation’s various interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ume’s foundation has organized several empowerment pragrammes for Abia youths, including the #CodeCamp Youth Empowerment Programme held in August 2020 where beneficiaries trained in online digital sand leadership skills were handed laptops.