2023: Adebanjo Warns South About Divide-And-Rule Tactics By North

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of 2023 elections, politicians in the South have been cautioned against allowing external elements create divisions in their ranks.

They’ve also been asked to close ranks against moves by northern interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use divide-and-rule tactics by dangling the presidential ticket among individual politicians with a view to confusing them.

Afenifere chieftain and Elder Statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo gave the warning on Saturday, in a chat with the media.

The elder statesman singles out the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former president Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and the minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi, as some of the politicians the north is pitching against one another inorder to divide the region and give itself (north) the excuse to hold on to power.

He said, “the north is not sincere about the presidency coming to the South in 2023. They are saying ‘let the presidency come to the South.’

And some of their people are saying that Tinubu is the right choice. While they are doing that, they are also setting up Fayemi. Their tactics is divide and rule”.

“They are not only dividing the South-West, they are causing division in the entire South. Now, they are dangling the presidency before former President Goodluck Jonathan. Tomorrow, they will say it is Amaechi or Umahi.

“The strategy is that while the South is quarreling among ourselves, they are going to bring in a northern presidential candidate. We have dealt with their forefathers and we know the mischief. “

Speaking further, Adebanjo also faulted the action of President Buhari who invited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi to Aso Villa on the crisis in Ibarapa, Oyo state while ignoring the Alaafin of Oyo, the paramount ruler of Oyo State where the crisis occurred.

“Look at what happened in Ibarapa in Oyo state where we have a paramount ruler, Alaafin of Oyo. But President Buhari sent for Ooni of Ife who is in Osun State. Is Oyo in Osun? He didn’t send for Alaafin because that one had already written him a letter that should his government fail to arrest the brazen criminality and impunity by killer herdsmen, the Yoruba people may resort to self-help.

“So, he deliberately invited Ooni of Ife to spite Alaafin and cause disaffection between the two rulers. That is why I have been talking to Yorubas not to allow themselves to be divided”.