2023: ANAP Reacts As Tinubu Criticises Obi’s Consecutive Wins In Presidential Opinion Polls

The Atedo Peterside-led ANAP foundation has reacted to the criticisms trailing its latest survey conducted in December which projected Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The fresh poll conducted on behalf of ANAP by NOI Polls Limited showed that 23% of respondents declared their intention to vote for Obi at the February 25 poll.

The result showed that only 13% planned to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 10% and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 2% of the respondents planning to vote for him.

In the previous poll conducted in September 2022, Obi floored the three other leading presidential candidates to emerge as the respondents’ favourite candidate. READ HERE.

‘DELIBERATELY SKEWED’

Reacting, the spokespersons of the APC and PDP presidential campaign councils criticised the outcome of the fresh poll, with Festus Keyamo of the APC campaign council claiming that it was “deliberately skewed” to favour the LP candidate.

In a statement on Thursday, Keyamo said “There is no need to join issues with or analyse this fallacious polls any further once you see the methodology by which the poll was conducted: according to Atedo Peterside, it was ONLY by phone that it was conducted because of the ‘insecurity’ across the country. They did not conduct a person-to-person enquiry.

L-R: Festus Keyamo and Bola Tinubu

“How did they ascertain the phone numbers of those who reside or are registered in a particular state?” the statement reads.

“It is a fact that many people in Nigeria have two to three phone numbers; if so, how sure are they that many respondents did not respond by different phone numbers that they may have?

“It is also true that millions of under 18-year-olds have access to phones in Nigeria and the world, how did they ascertain the ages of those responding to their supposed enquiries?

“Many unanswered questions. In all, in a complex country like Nigeria, anything short of a person-to-person polling, including harvesting enquiries from far-flung rural areas and in local languages, is a complete exercise in futility.

“Finally, my considered opinion is that this poll is deliberately skewed to encourage the supporters of a particular candidate whose enthusiasms have waned in recent times in the face of the hard realities they have seen on the ground on the campaign trail.”

Similarly, Daniel Bwala, a PDP presidential spokesman, in a tweet on Thursday said the alleged poor turn out at Obi’s Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Port Harcourt rallies show that Obi “is not a contender and that the polling (opinion poll) is constantly being organized to cover the obvious.”

Daniel Bwala

If you look at the rallies of Pitobi in Akwa Ibom, Cross River and today in Portharcourt, you will understand that he is not a contender amd that the polling is constantly being organized to cover the obvious. Scanty and empty, yet peterside saying he leads in the SS. Joke — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) December 22, 2022

But reacting, ANAP foundation said the methodology adopted for the fresh poll was the same used for previous presidential polls that correctly predicted the outcome of those polls.

“The short answer to those criticizing our Polls is that @NOIPolls used the exact same methodology for our 2022 Presidential & Governorship Polls (Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Abia, Kano & Rivers) as they used in 2015 & 2019. See link to their methodology statement,” the foundation said in a tweet on Friday.

The short answer to those criticizing our Polls is that @NOIPolls used the exact same methodology for our 2022 Presidential & Governorship Polls (Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Abia, Kano & Rivers) as they used in 2015 & 2019. See link to their methodology statement https://t.co/znqCuxs65c — Anap Foundation (@anapfoundation) December 23, 2022

ANAP reshared a press statement released by NOI Polls in September addressing similar criticisms.

It partly read, “This statement has been necessitated by several requests for clarification on methodology regarding the recent 2023 pre-election polls conducted by NOIPolls commissioned by ANAP Foundation.

“NOIPolls Limited is an indigenous research and opinion polling organization founded in 2006. We have a long-standing history of conducting opinion polls on various socio-economic and political issues affecting Nigerians including pre-election polls since 2011. More information is available on the NOIPolls website.

“With regards to pre-elections polls, we do not conduct polls for political parties or candidates but conduct polls for non-governmental organizations and independent organizations with goals to fostering accountability and encouraging civic responsibilities. We have been conducting pre-elections polls for ANAP Foundation since 2011.

“The more recent pre-election polls we have conducted for ANAP Foundation include the 2015 and 2019 pre-presidential elections polls which showed President Muhammad Buhari of APC leading the then President Goodluck Jonathan of PDP in 2015 and also leading his main challenger HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP in 2019.”