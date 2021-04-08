2023: APC North Central Zone Rejects Bello, Backs South For Presidency

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The North Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected moves by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to run for the Presidency in 2023.

The Zone also asked Governor Bello to reconsider his ambition to seek the ticket of the party to the presidential villa in the interest of equity, fairness and unity of the country.

This is as it also threw its full weight behind any arrangement that will allow the Southern part of the country produce the next president under the party.

Kassim Mohammad, an APC leader from the North Central Zone, in an interface with the media on Thursday in Abuja, said that conceding the presidential ticket of the APC to the southern part of the country would enhance equity and political justice.

“The reasons for this agitation are stemmed from the fact that the North West as presently constituted has a sitting President of the country who is still left with two years to complete his eight years tenure in office.

“We strongly believe that conceding the presidential ticket of our party, the APC to the southern part of the country would enhance equity and political justice. We believe that the Kogi State Governor is a true Democrat who beliefs in one Nigeria,” Mohammad said.

The Zone therefore urged Governor Bello to drop his presidential ambition, and join it in the campaign to ensure that the North Central produces the next APC National chairman.