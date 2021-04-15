2023- APC Zones Governorship Ticket To Enugu East

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Thursday zoned the party’s 2023 governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial zone.

Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made the announcement during a meeting between the membership registration and revalidation Committee for Enugu State and stakeholders of the party.

The Committee was at the meeting with its Chairman, Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

Also present was the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu.

According to Nwoye, in line with the existing zoning arrangement in the State, the APC as a party that believes in equity and justice “has zoned the governorship to Enugu East Senatorial zone.”

His declaration is coming at a time the people of the State are divided over the zoning arrangement, with a serving member of the National Assembly, Senator Chuka Utazi saying recently that Enugu North would still produce Governor in 2023.