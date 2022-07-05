2023: APC’s Uba Sani Picks El-Rufai’s Deputy Hadiza Balarabe As Running Mate

Nigeria Politics
By News Agency of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has picked Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Sani made this known on Monday in Kaduna after consultations with critical stakeholders from across the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Sani said Balarabe had contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the El-Rufai administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Dr Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Tinubu Support Group Endorses El-Rufai As Presidential Running Mate

Education

Teachers Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Sacking Of 2,357 Teachers In Kaduna

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr Hadiza Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them to come out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous and greater Kaduna State.

“Together, we are determined to make the state a reference point for good and responsive governance,” Sani declared.

You might also like

Tinubu Support Group Endorses El-Rufai As Presidential Running Mate

APC Primary: Why Northern Govs Didn’t Take Yahaya Bello Serious – El-Rufai

BREAKING: Northern APC Govs Block Buhari’s Plan To Cherry-Pick Successor, Back Zoning…

Col. Dangiwa Asks Red Cross To Assist FG Negotiate Release Of Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.