2023: Army Quells Fear Of Military Coup As COAS Assures Buhari Of ‘Unalloyed Loyalty’

As fear of military coup mounts in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of the Army’s commitment to him and the 1999 Constitution.

Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday, assured that the Army would provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the forthcoming polls.

Yahaya’s assurance came less than two weeks after the United States Government said it feels “very strongly” about the need for Nigeria to sustain its democratic rule to serve as an example to its African counterparts.

THE WHISTLER reported that the U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, while receiving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the White House acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts in “tackling the democratic backsliding that we’ve been seeing in West Africa”, adding that the country “must remain a bastion of democracy for West Africa.”

In apparent response to fears being expressed from different quarters about Nigeria’s democracy, Lt. Gen. Yahaya said the army remains committed to discharging its constitutional responsibilities and assisting in providing a secure environment for the conduct of the 2023 general election through ‘Operation Safe Conduct’.

“I want to assure of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers to the President, Commander-in-Chief, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Army Chief declared on Tuesday at the opening of the 3rd Quarter COAS Conference 2022 in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian army had reviewed its Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for officers and soldiers that would be deployed during the general elections.

Yahaya directed all Army commanders to ensure that all personnel deployed for security duties during the election period were given personal copies and educated on the guidelines provided in the document.