2023: Atiku Appoints Saraki, Anyim, Others Presidential Campaign Advisers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim as well as former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, as Special Advisers in his presidential campaign council.

The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign is chaired by Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, while its Director General is Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Saraki and Anyim were also presidential aspirants of the party but have been on the fringes of the party’s activities since Atiku defeated them in May.

The party has been enmeshed in crisis over calls for Ayu’s exit to allow a member from the South West to take over.

However, to create inclusiveness, Atiku, in a statement issued by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser, appointed Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Anyim, as his Special Adviser.

While Shekarau has been “appointed as Special Adviser,” former governor of Osun State, “Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere,” have also been appointed into the council as special advisers.

The former vice president has also appointed former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, as his Technical Adviser.

While noting that the appointments take immediate effect, the statement added that, “Atiku Abubakar charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.’’