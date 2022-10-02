2023: Atiku Downplays Peter Obi’s Chances, Says Race Between ‘PDP Proven Leadership And APC Broken Promises’

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the 2023 presidential election is a choice between the proven leadership of the PDP and the broken promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Atiku stated this on Sunday evening in a personal message he sent to THE WHISTLER.

The former Vice President emphasized that the the race is between former leading party, the PDP and the ruling party, the APC as against popular belief that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is firmly one of the leading candidates.

While stating that the next election is all about choices, Atiku justified that it’s an election with a choice split “between a leadership that comes prepared and ready to lead from day one or a continuation of the current disastrous reality.

He said, put differently, “some might even say, it’s a choice between fact and fiction. Proven PDP leadership vs. APC broken promises.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Rallies: ‘There’s No Stopping Us…You’ve Made Bold Statement’ – Obi Tells Supporters

Nigeria Politics

PHOTOS: ‘Obidient’ Rallies Eclipse Nigeria’s  Independence Day Celebrations In Lagos, London, Others

“We are the team who comes prepared and the fact is that none of the other candidates or political parties comes close.”

According to the 2019 presidential candidate, the race is just starting and “the goal is to maintain our leading position.”

He said the ongoing campaign is not to make comments that would be a slur on other people as “we are here to promote our Unity – SEED policy agenda.

“Our policy agenda is about unifying the country; maintaining the security of lives and property of Nigerians; promoting sound economic policies that will lift our people out of poverty to prosperity; promoting sustainable educational environment and making the people take ownership of government.

“I believe that we can achieve all of these and more when we work as ONE,” Atiku said while adding that October represents “the month of our liberty and freedom from the failures of the APC.”

You might also like

Rallies: ‘There’s No Stopping Us…You’ve Made Bold Statement’…

PHOTOS: ‘Obidient’ Rallies Eclipse Nigeria’s  Independence Day…

Nigeria Shouldn’t Be Suffering Bad Governance At 62 – Peter Obi Says In Independence…

Nigeria @62: We Must Fix Issues Threatening National Unity – Atiku

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.