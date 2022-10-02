2023: Atiku Downplays Peter Obi’s Chances, Says Race Between ‘PDP Proven Leadership And APC Broken Promises’

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the 2023 presidential election is a choice between the proven leadership of the PDP and the broken promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Atiku stated this on Sunday evening in a personal message he sent to THE WHISTLER.

The former Vice President emphasized that the the race is between former leading party, the PDP and the ruling party, the APC as against popular belief that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is firmly one of the leading candidates.

While stating that the next election is all about choices, Atiku justified that it’s an election with a choice split “between a leadership that comes prepared and ready to lead from day one or a continuation of the current disastrous reality.

He said, put differently, “some might even say, it’s a choice between fact and fiction. Proven PDP leadership vs. APC broken promises.

“We are the team who comes prepared and the fact is that none of the other candidates or political parties comes close.”

According to the 2019 presidential candidate, the race is just starting and “the goal is to maintain our leading position.”

He said the ongoing campaign is not to make comments that would be a slur on other people as “we are here to promote our Unity – SEED policy agenda.

“Our policy agenda is about unifying the country; maintaining the security of lives and property of Nigerians; promoting sound economic policies that will lift our people out of poverty to prosperity; promoting sustainable educational environment and making the people take ownership of government.

“I believe that we can achieve all of these and more when we work as ONE,” Atiku said while adding that October represents “the month of our liberty and freedom from the failures of the APC.”