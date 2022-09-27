2023: Atiku In Enugu, Promises To Be ‘Stepping Stone’ For Igbo Presidency

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast, Tuesday, met with the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar.

The meeting was in furtherance of Atiku’s consultations, preparatory to the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election, our correspondent gathered.

Gov Ugwuanyi is the leader of the PDP in the Southeast. He is also the candidate of the party for Enugu North Senatorial District. Ugwuanyi assured him that Enugu State is PDP, hence would support his 2023 presidential bid.

Alhaji Abubakar, who was received at the airport by teeming party faithful, thanked Southeast leaders for their support for his presidential ambition in 2015.

He said, “Your sons and daughters have played major roles in the development of my life and the country.”

He said his priorities, if elected president, were the reunification of Nigeria, security, restructuring, improvement of the economy and human capital and infrastructure, adding that ‘the agenda will benefit the Southeast zone’.

He promised to tackle the marginalisation which he said ‘is providing an excuse for separatist agitation, particularly among the people of this zone’.

Atiku said, “I made it quite clear and confidently too that I will be your stepping stone to becoming the president of Nigeria.

“It is important to Enugu State that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, gains full approval to operate in full capacity to handle international flights. We must all work hard to make sure that the Southeast remains for our party now and after elections.”

Some stakeholders that met with Atiku are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who is also the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP; acting chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara; former presidents of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and Senator Dr Bukola Saraki; Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, and Dr Okwesileze Nwodo.