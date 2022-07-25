2023: ‘Atiku Is My Candidate’ – Ortom Makes U-Turn 

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that he will not work against Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Ortom, who said this in a tweet posted on his Twitter page on Monday, noted that the PDP will settle its disagreements internally.

While describing Atiku as his presidential candidate, Ortom said whatever happened in the course of the primaries and nomination of the presidential running mate was now a thing of the past.

“I will not contradict @atiku on what he said. He is my candidate and I am behind him. Whatever happened in the course of the primaries and nomination of the Presidential running mate is now a thing of the past. PDP is a family, and we will always settle our matters in-house,” the tweet read.

It will be recalled that Ortom had earlier pledged his loyalty to his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the latter’s fallout with Atiku.

Wike, who lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku at the party’s primary election, is said to be feuding with Atiku over his (Atiku’s) refusal to pick him as his running mate.

Atiku, who was alleged to have voluntarily promised to pick Governor Wike as his running mate, had eventually settled for Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ortom had accused Atiku of doing injustice to Wike and noted that he was praying and seeking God’s direction on whether or not to support the PDP candidate’s presidential ambition.

He also said Atiku must ‘pacify’ Wike to earn his support.

Atiku had also earlier described the internal problems in the party as challenges that the PDP would overcome.

“It’s nothing new in politics that some people get aggrieved when things don’t go their way. So, we will overcome that, I have every belief that we are going to do that,” Atiku had said.