2023: Atiku To Start Presidential Campaign With Book Launch On Restructuring

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is set to begin his campaign for the 2023 presidential elections with a book launch.
The PDP candidate will launch 3 books on his leadership style, and contribution to democratic and constitutional growth in Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – the day of the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election
Atiku’s books which are titled; the Atiku Abubakar story, the Atiku Abubakar landmark constitutional law cases, Restructuring as pathway for unity and development; the Atiku Abubakar files, will be reviewed by Maxwell Michael Gidado, a professor of law at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.
Dignitaries expected at the book launch include former Vice-President; Arc. Namadi Sambo, former Commonwealth Secretary-General; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, FCT Senator; Philip Aduda as well as the Lamido Adamawa; Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa.
THE WHISTLER reports that Atiku will be going into the campaign for the 2023 presidential polls with a divided PDP house as some stakeholders of the party pulled out of his campaign team over his insistence on retaining Iyorchia Ayu as the party national chairman.