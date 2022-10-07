2023 Budget: Cutting Capital Expenditure Below 30% Worrisome– Uwaleke

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian government is planning to spend N5.35trn on capital project in 2023 which is below its target of spending at least 30 per cent of the total budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented the N20.51trn 2023 budget at the joint session of the National Assembly.

The budget has a statutory transfers of N744.11bn; non-debt recurrent cost of N8.27trn; personnel cost of N4.99trn, while pensions, gratuities and retirees’ benefits of N854.8bn.

Overheads cost is N1.11trn; capital expenditure of N5.35trn, and sinking fund of N247.73bn to retire certain maturing bonds.

The allocation for capital expenditure is 26.08 per cent of the budget.

Buhari said debt service in 2023 will gulp N6.31trn.

The budget has a deficit of N10.78trn.

But a professor of Capital Market Studies and the Chairman of Chattered Institutes of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter, Uche Uwaleke, told THE WHISTLER that the budget for capital project is worrisome especially at the point the country needs more investment in infrastructure.

He said, “It’s equally noteworthy that the Finance Bill will be considered alongside the 2023 Appropriation Bill as well as the fact that the budget of Government Owned Enterprises is integrated to promote transparency.

“I think the oil price benchmark of $70 is conservative in line with budget principles. I also think the oil production benchmark of 1.69mbpd is realistic given the assurance by the President that the NNPC Limited is doing something to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“It is however worrisome that capital expenditure as a proportion of total spending has gone down well below the government target of 30% while debt service at over N6 trillion is in excess of amount budgeted for capital expenditure.”

According to Uwaleke, the size of the deficit can be reduced by cutting down personnel cost.

“As the President rightly noted, the greatest threat to budget performance is the revenue side. This is why every effort must be made to improve revenue collection efficiency as well as monitor closely the MDAs and government independent revenues.

“I also think the fiscal deficit of over N10trn can be trimmed especially by pruning down the over N1trn overhead costs.”