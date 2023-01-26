2023: Buhari Has Shown Commitment To Democracy With Electoral Act, Media Must Play Its Role – Malami

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has urged journalists to continue sensitizing the Nigerian electorate against all forms of electoral offences and violence.

Advertisement

He gave the charge on Thursday while speaking at the 2022 Media Conference of National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) with the theme: “2023 General Elections; Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy”.

The AGF said while President Muhammadu Buhari has committed himself to a credible election, Nigerians have a role to play.

He added that the media has a constitution role as far as the election was concerned, to engage in voter education as well as hold government accountable.

The AGF cited Section 22 of the 1999 constitution, which states, “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people”

He said, “:It is important to note that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration is committed to fair, credible and violence-free electoral process in the country. This is evident in Mr. President’s recent assent to the Electoral Act, 2022 which has been applauded by many patriotic citizens, pundits and international community.

Advertisement

“One of the major highlights of the new Electoral Act is the legal backing provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy technology among many other commendable initiatives to bequeath posterity, a legacy of viable democratization tool.

“No doubt the new Electoral Act is an improvement on the repealed electoral law in many ways.

“The sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy is not linear. Citizens have vital roles to play in the democratic process and must shun all vices that are capable of undermining the progresses that have been recorded so far.

“In particular, the media is paramount in voter education so that the Nigerian citizens are enlighten to resist the urge of selling their votes and not to allow themselves to be used to commit electoral offences or cause violence before, during and after elections.”

He maintained that the government has been making efforts towards ensuring credible and fair elections in the country and would not backtrack from it.

Advertisement

He called for the support of journalists in achieving a peaceful election, before, during and after the elections.

“We cannot overemphasize the importance of discussing issues bothering on the forthcoming general elections with focus on the judiciary and sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy. There could not be a more appropriate time than now as we assemble relevant stakeholders for this critical national engagement.

“Supporting fair, credible and violence-free electoral process in the country remains one of the cardinal themes of the Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Justice National Policy on Justice 2017.

“The sustainability of any democracy requires multifaceted approach. The media has been generally acknowledged for the vital role in promoting and sustaining democratic societies. The media is considered to be the fourth Estate of the Realm for information dissemination, opinion formation and facilitating informed decision-making,” Malami added.