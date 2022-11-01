2023: Buhari Is Committed To Checking Election Malpractices Through Lawful Means- Malami

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN on Tuesday, said there was no effective measures to prevent impunity during elections when the President Muhamnadu Buhari administration came to power in 2015.

He however said the FG had made appreciable progress in addressing such concerns ahead of the 2023 election.

He made the disclosure during the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria” which held in Abuja.

“It is gratifying to note that supporting fair, credible and violence-free electoral process in the country is one of the cardinal themes of the Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Justice National Policy on Justice 2017.

“The Policy documents as at 2017 notes: The prevalence of election related violence and other malpractices, including physical attacks on (Independent National Electoral Commission) INEC staff and facilities, attacks on security personnel on election duty, misuse of security operatives by politicians, and attacks on political opponents. No effective measures have yet been developed for preventing such violence and malpractices, or for investigating and prosecuting perpetrators,” Malami said.

Malami added that the federal and some state governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides in line with the policy direction.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to bringing to an end these undemocratic and uncultured activities through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrence to others.

“I am pleased to say that it is imperative to renew our call on those involved in electioneering process to appreciate the fact that political activities are to be observed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law,” he said.

The AGF also urged all political stakeholders to contribute to violence-free electoral process and make sure that all campaign utterances are humane and in conformity with global best practices.

Malami continued, “It is important to note that recent developments in Nigeria proved that the Federal Government has laudable initiatives to end impunity for crimes against Nigerian citizens. Committee to Protect Journalists’ (CPJ) report says Nigeria was the only country to get off the index of nations with impunity for crimes against journalists in 2020. The Federal Government renewed commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

“The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on Wednesday 28th day of November 2020, indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.

“This achievement is not unconnected with deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centers and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act.”