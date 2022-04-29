2023: David Mark Panel Begins Screening Of Atiku, Saraki, Obi, Other PDP Presidential Aspirants

The screening of presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced at the Legacy House in Abuja.

A panel headed by former Senate President, David Mark, will screen over 15 aspirants who have declared for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the PDP.

The exercise is coming ahead of the party’s presidential primary election expected to take place on the 28 and 29 of May 2022.

The PDP presidential aspirants include former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; and former Speaker, House of Representatives, and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Others are former Presidents of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim; and governors of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, are also in the pack.

They also include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; a US-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media mogul, Dele Momodu; and an investment banker and Economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

A Pharmacist, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, former Speakers of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe and Chikwendu Kalu; an Estate Developer, Mr. Charles Ugwu; as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana; will also be screened.