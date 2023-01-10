2023: Do Not Vote In Thieves, Looters, Mr Macaroni Tells Nigerians

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Lagos-based popular comedian and skit-maker, Adebowale Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni, has admonished Nigerians not to vote in “thieves and looters” in the 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

Adedayo also warned Nigerians against selling their votes and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to politicians ahead of the elections scheduled to hold in February and March.

He noted that politicians who solicit for the people’s votes in exchange for money are only investing, and should not be trusted with the mandate, because they will serve their own selfish interest when they get into power.

“Dear Nigerians, Please, let us sensitize ourselves and our neighbors. Do Not let anyone collect your PVC or take a picture of it in exchange for money!!! That money won’t last 4 days. But the suffering will last 4 years and more. Abeg!

“Any Politician offering you money in exchange for your vote is not going to serve you. They are only investing. If they get into office, they will loot the Nation’s treasury which rightfully belongs to the people.

“Do not vote in thieves and looters! They are destroyers,” Adedayo tweeted via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Vote buying is a major concern ahead of the 2023 general elections. It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently alleged that some politicians are buying PVCs from poor Nigerians across the country. The allegation was corroborated by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), which recently stated that some politicians are buying PVCs with as low as N2,000 in the northern part of the country.

Advertisement

In December, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest politicians allegedly buying PVCs from poor Nigerians for the general elections.

In a letter dated December 17, 2022 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said: “Buying of PVCs from poor Nigerians is a threat to fair and representative elections, as it amounts to vote buying, undue influence and improper electoral influence.”