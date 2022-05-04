2023: Don’t Accept To Be Atiku’s Running Mate, Igbo Youths Warn Peter Obi

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Wednesday, warned former Anambra State governor and presidential hopeful, Mr Peter Obi, against accepting to be the running mate of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

THE WHISTLER reports that a national daily had on May 4, 2022 reported alleged moves by Mr Obi to accept to be Mr Abubakar’s running mate.

Recall that Obi was Atiku Abubakar’s running mate during the 2019 general elections.

The duo, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

Ohanaeze Youth Council, in a reaction through its national president, Comrd Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, warned south-east presidential aspirants against accepting vice-presidential slots.

He said, “Mr Peter Obi should stand and remain resolute in the pursuit of his 2023 presidential ambition. Atiku’s presidential ambition is a new political revolution that will hit Nigeria.

“Any attempt to deny South East presidency in 2023 will cause a revolution that will disintegrate Nigeria within six months.”

He charged presidential aspirants from South East ahead of the 2023 elections to jettison plans to pick vice-presidential slots.

He warned any one who dared to accept such slots ‘not to come to South East as a running mate to a northerner’.

According to him, “There’s no doubt that injustice brings chaos and anarchy. Any injustice against South East in the 2022 primary elections is a call for anarchy.

“All the presidential aspirants in APC and PDP should collectively work for the south-east interest. We’re watching the whole scenario.

“We’re monitoring Gov Okezie Ikpeazu and Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Abia and Enugu states respectively. We are keeping our findings confidential.”

He maintained that a Nigerian president of south-east extraction in 2023 remained inevitable, adding that, “Nigerians should make choice to either accommodate South East in Nigeria, or seperation becomes inevitable.”