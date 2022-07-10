2023: Don’t Field Candidates ‘Who Had Squandered Public Goodwill’, LP Advised

The national chairman of Grass-roots Initiative Party, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, Sunday, advised the Labour Party against fielding professional politicians as candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the party should do away with core politicians from being its standard-bearers from councillorship to presidential tickets.

GRIP is yet to be registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said LP should be for Nigerians of integrity, and not those who had ‘squandered the goodwill Nigerians bestowed on them in the past’, Chukwumezie said.

He said, “Though Labour is a political party, it should be a party for those in the labour industry and labour market (job-seekers).

“I have watched with amazement people that squandered the goodwill of the people in the past rushing to pick tickets of Labour Party.

“Nigerians should be wise to separate the chaffs from the grains in any election from now, especially in the 2023 elections.

“People of integrity should only be voted no matter their party, ethnicity or religion. So if Labour Party fields bad candidates in any election, they shouldn’t be voted for.”

He called for the galvanisation of the masses ‘to only vote for individuals with proven records of integrity’.

According to him, “They abound in the private sector and also in the public sector.”