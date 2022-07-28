2023: Don’t Vote My In-Law Tinubu As President, He’s ‘Absolutely Not Qualified’ – Tee Mac

119 SHARES Share Tweet

The qualifications and character of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have continued to be a subject of debate as the country moves closer to the 2023 presidential election.

This comes as Tee Mac, a Nigerian flutist, has warned Nigerians against voting his in-law, Tinubu, as president in 2023.

Mac said Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is “absolutely not qualified” for some reasons he alluded to in a Facebook post.

While responding to a Facebook post by one Yemi Olakitan, Mac said the citizens must be wary of a candidate whose qualifications, age, morality, and source of wealth are questionable.

“Anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly! Is the man qualified! Is he honest! Does he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money! Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?” the musician quizzed.

Mac said being his brother-in-law, Tinubu used to be close to him until 2015 when he stopped relating with the APC candidate because he supported and worked for Muhammadu Buhari’s emerge as president.

“You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have know (sic) Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stop family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advise (sic) to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president. Respectfully Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.”

Mac is not the first close associate of Tinubu to openly speak against his presidential ambition.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, had also withdrawn his support for Tinubu after he recently picked a fellow Muslim as his vice-presidential running mate.

Babachir described Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as a “a disastrous error” and “grave injustice” to northern Christian circle from which he was expected to pick a running mate.