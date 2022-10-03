2023: Don’t Vote On Ethno-Religious Sentiments, Northern Groups Urge Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A pressure group, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has advised the electorate across the country to vote for leaders with competence, integrity and capacity to address the challenges of Nigeria.

Mr Jamilu Charanchi, the National Coordinator of CNG, gave the advice in Gombe on Monday during a public sensitisation and awareness conference on the 2023 general elections.

Charanchi said Nigerians must prioritise the interest of the people and nation above other political considerations that would not add value to the country.

According to him, Nigerians must jettison the temptation of voting across religious or tribal lines during the 2023 general elections.

He said that politics of sentiments was responsible for the challenges the country was facing, adding that politics along such sentiments had not benefited the country.

The national coordinator called on voters in the country to rather focus on choosing solutions-oriented candidates, who would tackle the economic, security and other challenges of the country for the benefit of citizens.

“We want Nigerians to have a change of mind from voting based on religious and ethnic lines by voting in the interest of one united Nigeria where credibility, integrity and competence would take the centre stage.”

He stated that any politician using religion and ethnicity as tools to seek position was an enemy of the people and such candidates and their parties should be rejected.

On his part, Mr Muhammed Babaji, the Gombe State Coordinator of CNG, expressed optimism that the 2023 election would bring about a new dawn for the country if Nigerians dumped violence and embraced peaceful elections.

Babaji appealed to youths from the North and Nigeria to remain committed to the tenets of true democracy to promote unity, peace, development while praying that the elections would mark a new beginning for Nigeria.

On his part, ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer, appealed to youths in the state to shun violence while assisting security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections.

Abubakar said the security agencies remained committed to ensuring the peace and security of lives and property but “we need the cooperation of all stakeholders to succeed and make the state and country peaceful.”

The theme of the sensitisation is “Politics of Sentiments, A Critical Factor Militating Development and Democracy in Nigeria”.