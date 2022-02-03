2023 Election: Actors Who Visited Tinubu Didn’t Represent Us—AGN

The Chairman of Actors’ Guild of Nigeria has explained that the Nollywood actors who met with presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, didn’t represent the interest of the guild.

This was made known in a statement signed by the AGN National Task force chairman, McSmith Ochendo.

Following a video that went viral in November 2021, some actors like John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Foluke Daramola, and Harry B Anyanwu were seen in the company of Tinubu during his campaign event.

However, the video left people speculating on social media that their attendance was a form of endorsement for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ochendo stated that the clarification was necessary after a cleric identified as Apostle Kassy Chukwu, placed curses on the Nollywood stars who met Tinubu.

The cleric was seen in a video that trended recently talking down on AGN members and the Nollywood industry.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video of one Apostle, Kassy Chukwu, the self-acclaimed oracle of the nation.

“In the video, Apostle Kassy @kassychukwu_official could be seen throwing curses and casting aspersions on some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria who paid a courtesy visit to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He went further to deride the Nollywood industry, a sector that contributes over five percent to the nation’s GDP. This is very offensive and demeaning to the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“The individual actors who visited Senator Ahmed bola Tinubu do not represent Actors Guild of Nigeria. As individual actors, they are at liberty to visit, promote and even endorse whoever they deem fit to occupy the highest office in the land.

“Actors Guild of Nigeria is a non-political and non-profit making association. It is any individual’s prerogative to support whoever they deem and it is not enough for one so called man of God to castigate and call out the whole of Nollywood and their families.

“It baffles us that a man who claims to be a servant of God could be seen throwing curses on members and families of the entire Nollywood. It is highly libellous.

“We call on Christian Association of Nigeria/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and all other Christian bodies to call this Pastor to order.”