2023 Election: Anxiety As Labour Party Fails to Register Agents For 41,732 Polling Units

There is high anxiety among the Labour Party supporters as the party failed to register 41,732 polling agents to man the 176,606 polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said election would take place on Saturday to choose Nigeria’s next president.

The incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, would serve out his tenure of two terms of eight years on May 29.

The election would be held nationwide on Saturday 25 February alongside the Senate and House of Representatives elections.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections would not take place in 240 polling units which INEC said have no registered voters.

Based on the figures released on Monday by the electoral umpire, 18 registered political parties registered 1,574,301 polling units agents.

A breakdown of the political parties and their polling units showed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the highest number of polling agents with 176,588 with no agents for 258 polling booths.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, registered 176,233, with no agents for 613 polling booths while the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has 176,200 polling units with no agents for 646 polling units.

Out of the big four, the Labour Party came last with 134,874 polling agents without agents that will man 41,732 polling units.

According to INEC, all the political parties nominated 68,057 collation agents and 27 agents for the National Collation Centre.

State by state breakdown shows Kano has the highest number of party polling agents with 145,393 due to the high number of local government areas, that is 44, which INEC said were agents of the PDP, APC and NNPP.

Lagos came second with 98,646 polling agents from three political parties of PDP, APC and Labour Party while Rivers had 79,795 polling agents.

The Labour Party’s inability to register agents to man the polling units has raised anxiety among some supporters of the party when THE WHISTLER sought their opinion.

While they hope the assurance given by INEC that the election would be transparent especially with the use of BVAS, the Chief Spokesman of the party, Yunusa Tanko said there’s nothing to worry about.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “While we were trying to fill those agents with INEC, the time closed down on us.

“What we are trying to do is to have independent polling agents to man those units.

“So there’s no cause for alarm,” he added.