2023 Election: Court Adjourns Suit Demanding Tinubu’s 1999 Governorship Particulars With INEC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed October 12 to hear an application that wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the particulars of Bola Tinubu during the 1999 and 2003 Governorship election.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the 2023 Presidential election.

Mike Enahoro-Ebah Esq, in an application sued INEC before Justice Donatus Okorowo, praying the court for the “nomination forms for governor and affidavits in support of personal particulars and all other documents attached thereto, submitted to the respondent by and on behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 1999 and 2003 Governorship Elections in Lagos State.”

He contended that his request is in line with the Freedom of Information Act.

The lawyer is apparently trying to determine the coherence of Tinubu’s particulars as governor and presidential candidate.

According to him, “The right of access to public documents in custody and possession of the respondent is inclusive of the right to institute civil proceedings in court to compel the respondent to issue same documents to anyone who applies for same, as established in Section 29 (4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 1 (3), Section 2 (6) and Section 7 (4) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.”

He added that his application is seeking a public documents with INEC which is connected to the election.

But on the resumed date of sitting on Wednesday, INEC had no legal representation.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the matter and directed that INEC be served with hearing notice.

The lawyer told reporters that INEC has given him Tinubu’s 2022 particulars but he added, that he also wants that of 1999 and 2003.