2023 Election: Electoral Hub Calls For Inclusive, Policy Based Campaign

A Nigerian political think-tank, Electoral Hub is calling for a policy-based campaigns by the leading presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Hub said this a statement issued on Tuesday, seen by THE WHISTLER.

In its advocacy, Electoral Hub said the hallmark of democracy is the inclusion of Women, Youths, and People With Disabilities in campaign consideration.

It urged parties to “Comply with all legal provisions in relation to campaigns, focus on and conduct policy-based campaigns targeting real pertinent issues bedeviling the country such as wealth creation and distribution, securing lives and properties, ensure messages are inclusive, not inciting, peaceful, and policy-based, be transparent and accountable in their spending as provided by the law.”

In the statement, the Hub also said Nigerian political scene is coming of age and should reflect the same in character and process of campaigns, particularly considering the ethnic and religious fault lines in the country.

The Think-Tank Group also charged the media to encourage policy-based campaigns, discourage personal attacks, polarizing and hate speeches

According to the statement, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission should be fully involved in the campaign.

It also charged banks to track illicit funds and report to anti-corruption agencies.

Electoral Hub added, “EFCC and ICPC, should effectively monitor and track campaign spending: Police, EFCC, and ICPC should arrest and prosecute electoral offenders: The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) Should monitor, track, and sanction human rights violations.

” The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) should monitor adverts and hate speech and provide necessary sanctions were necessary and the banks should track illicit funds and report them appropriately to Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).”