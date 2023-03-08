2023 Election: Governor Ikpeazu Directs Immediate Promotion Of All Abia Workers

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Wednesday directed the immediate promotion of all workers at different levels for increased productivity three days to 2023 governorship election.

Advertisement

The governor gave the directive at an interactive session held at the Ochendo International Conference Centre, Umahia with the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in the state.

Ikpeazu revealed that over 5000 workers were employed by his administration even against the advice of some people to lay off workers stating that he understands the implication of laying off workers hence his decision to employ more workers.

He insisted that he is always concerned about the welfare of workers, noting that heaven is where only a perfect system exists and expressed optimism that the successive PDP administration will continue from where he stopped.

He reminded the Abia workers that there is more to do together despite losing out at the Senate as he has no regret for losing at the polls because God has helped him through his administration and called on them to cast their ballots for the PDP candidates at the elections.

Governor Ikpeazu who admitted that he has not solved all problems bedevilling the state said he has done so much to be remembered even as he steps aside while assuring that the Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Okey Ahiwe will do better than him because of his track records.

Advertisement