2023 Election: I’ll Declare My Political Ambition At ‘Appropriate Time’– Malami Tells Supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN has said he is yet to declare his interest to contest any elective position come 2023.

The rebutal was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday 5th April, 2022.

Several reports had filtered out that he was gunning for the Kebbi state governorship seat.

Gwandu described such reports as ” false and fabricated publications.”

According to Gwandu, Malami’s style was not to hide his ” political position “

Malami appreciated his supporters who want him to aspire for the governorship seat of his state.

The statement partly reads:

“The report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the mal-information circulated.

“He, however, thanked the teaming supporters of the Minister and the general public for expressing their interest.

“Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horses mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teaming supporters.”