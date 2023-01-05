2023 Election: INEC Begins Online Media Accreditation

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced online accreditation for Journalists and media organisations wishing to cover the 2023 general elections.

According to the flier issued by INEC on Thursday in Abuja, interested media organisations wishing to deploy journalists to cover the election are to apply via: https://imap.inecnigeria.org.

It stated that the portal would be accessible from Thursday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Late submission shall not be entertained as the portal will automatically shut down on Sunday. Feb. 5 at 5pm.

“There shall be no manual accreditation.

For further enquiries, INEC advised media organisations to contact Chinwe Ogbuka – 08033141836; Nathaniel Gana – 08033802792; and Patience George – 08032861058.