2023 Election Is Not My Problem – Buhari

In a bizarre response during an interview on Wednesday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari said that the 2023 election was not his problem.

He revealed this during a special interview with Channels TV.

Commenting on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the 2023 elections, the president astonishingly replied, “It is not my problem!”

Responding to another question on the youths, he said, “I wish when they go to school, when they work hard, when they have a degree, they don’t do it thinking government must give them a job.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated one. Even in identifying personal problems.

“So, education is not just to hang on to government to give you job. And what the colonials indoctrinated on, to have a car, to have a house, and to start work at 8 O’Clock and close at 2 O’Clock”.

The president has often taken a hard line on issues concerning the youths who constitute over 60% of the population.

He was quoted as saying some years ago while refering to Nigerian youths during a foreign tour that they were lazy.

He added that all they liked to do was to sit around and expect a government job.

He was criticised for the comments at the time.

The president’s position is in dissonance to global acclaim that Nigerian youths are hard working and innovative, with many reports blaming bad leadership for youth unemployment.

But the president brushed that aside on Wednesday, saying the culture of thinking that after graduating from schools is to land a job is colonial mentality.