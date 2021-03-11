2023 Election: Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva Seek More Women Participation In Politics

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nollywood Stars Kate Henshaw and Joke Silva have called for more participation of women in politics.

They said this on Thursday at the launch of the Ebony Life Creative Academy.

Henshaw expressed disappointment at the way women are stereotyped in certain positions in politics.

She said, “I choose to challenge the stereotype that women cannot attain certain positions in politics. I choose to challenge the narrative that women belong in a certain part of the office or house. I choose to challenge the fact that women’s health should be a priority.

“I choose to challenge that there should be zero tolerance to violence against women. I choose to challenge anything that limits a woman from contributing her quota to the world, her environment and community because we are half-half we are male and female.”

She also decried the traditional practices of female genital mutilation urging people to speak up against such practice.

Also speaking, Silva said: “Yes I mean not in politics but other areas. We haven’t seen that leadership in politics but in other areas, banking, entertainment, the legal profession Nigerian women have actually taken it up to, do we want more, yes definitely there is room for more.”