2023 Election: NESG Sets Agenda For Presidential Candidates

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group on Friday set six agenda that must be pursued by those seeking to be President of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The NESG Chairman Mr. Asue Ighodalo stated this in Abuja during his opening remarks at the national economic dialogue on ” critical challenges confronting the Nigerian economy.”

He noted that the country will be free from decades- long political, policy, legislative, and regulatory constraints if Nigerians take advantage of the next election to elect credible leaders.

He said for the elected leader to reposition the country to the part of growth, he must focus on non- inclusive economic growth, macroeconomic instability, infrastructure deficit; human capital deficit and skills gap, national insecurity and weak economic competitiveness.

He said, “We will create an enabling investment climate and business environment underpinned by a motivated, capacitated, well- resourced, world-class civil service that drives open , transparent, high performance governance.

“Our judiciary will effectively uphold the rule of law and our legislative house will enact laws that benefit the people of Nigeria and elevate our country.

“The country will move decisively towards structural and institutional reforms required to unlock content development, sub- national economic diversification, competitiveness and growth.

“With the right policies in place and a level playing field, we will make substantial progress in poverty reduction and job creation in the medium term.”

He urged the federal governmen to address six priority areas which he said were shackles inhibiting the country’s economic growth.

The six critical challenges causing economic dysfunction of the country, according to Asue, are non- inclusive economic growth, macroeconomic instability, infrastructure deficit; human capital deficit and skills gap, national insecurity and weak economic competitiveness.

“This is a moment in our national history where we need political leaders to emerge who think globally and act locally to tackle seemingly intractable develop problems.

“The emergence of such enlightened leadership- credible, competent, courageous reform- minded, and able to rebuild the institutions of governance- is what Nigerians desperately need now,” he said.