2023 Election: Nigeria’s Top Two Political Parties To Earn Over N17.3bn From Sale Of Nomination Forms

…APC N14.07bn; PDP N3.24bn

An estimated N17.3bn would be earned by the two major political parties in Nigeria through the sale of nomination forms for their candidates contesting for various offices in the 2023 general elections, THE WHISTLER analysis has revealed.

The two major political parties are the ruling All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party.

The National Executive Committee of the APC had on April 20 fixed the cost of its presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N100m.

The spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, had disclosed at the end of the emergency meeting of the NEC in Abuja that the Expression of Interest form was pegged at N30m while the nomination form will cost N70m.

For the governorship ticket, APC NEC approved N50m for both Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, while Senate and House of Representatives aspirants are to pay N20m and N10m respectively.

Aspirants for state legislative seats are to pay N2m for both forms.

For the PDP, the party fixed N40m as the cost for its presidential candidates to obtain form. The N40m is made up of N5m for the Expression of Interest form, while the Nomination form was put at N35m.

For governorship candidates, Expression of Interest was put at N1m while Nomination form was N20m.

For Senate, the Expression of Interest was pegged at N500,000 while Nomination form was put at N3m. Also, for the House of Representatives, Expression of Interest was N500,000 while Nomination Form was put at N2m

Based on analysis by THE WHISTLER, the APC National Headquarters is estimated to rake over N14.06bn from sale of Nomination forms from aspirants running for the position of President, Senate, and Federal House of Representatives, while the PDP is being projected to generate N3.24bn

As at Friday last week, the APC had 25 aspirants who had bought the N100m Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the position of President, making the party to gross about N2.5bn.

Among them areVice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Transport minister Rotimi Amaechi, Ibikunle Amosun, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Ben Ayade, Yahaya Bello, Badaru and Dave Umahi.

Others are ministers Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Chris Ngige, Emeka Nwajiuba, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mrs Uji Ohnenye and Yunusa Nuhu Ometo.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Nicholas Felix, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ahmed Sani Yerima, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele, ex-speaker Dimeji Bankole have also bought the party’s forms.

For the Senate, there are 109 vacant seats and with an average estimate of about two candidates vying for each seat, it therefore implies that the APC would be grossing over N4.36bn from the 218 aspirants that would be contesting to have a seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

For the Federal House of Reps, there are 360 vacant seats and with at least two candidates buying Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, the ruling party is being projected to rake over N7.2bn through sale of forms.

For the PDP, THE WHISTLER analysis further revealed that from the 17 candidates that picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the position of President, the party would be generating over N680m through this process.

A total of 17 aspirants have been screened by the PDP while two were disqualified.

Those screened are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Nwachukwu Anakwenze, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Ayo Fayose, and renowned Economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Others are Chikwendu Kalu, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Dele Momodu, Cosmos Ndukwe, former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi and Sam Ohuabunwa.

The Committee also screened the only female aspirant, Tariela Oliver; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Charles Ugwu and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Going by the same analysis done for the APC for those vying for Senate and House of Reps positions, it also implies that the PDP would be grossing over N763m and N1.8bn from its members contesting for the lower and upper chambers respectively.