2023 Election: Presidential Candidates To Pay N10m For Campaign Posters In Anambra State, N7m For Senate

126 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Government has reviewed payments for campaign posters for presidential candidates and other political positions.

The presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections will pay as high as N10m each to display their campaign posters in Anambra State.

The state revealed this in a document signed by the MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency(ANSAA), Tony Odili Ujubuonu.

A total of 15 candidates will contest for the 2023 election in February next year.

The leading candidatea: Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP will pay a combined N40m

The 15 candidates will produce N150m revenue for the state.

Anambra has three senatorial seats and each candidate under any political party will pay N7m, while the House of Representaive canidates will pay N5m and State House candidates will pay N1m each.

The documet said, “As campaign for 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of Advertising in the state wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That posting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, round-about and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, Banners, Fliers, Buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.”

The State said advert rates for sheet of billboard will cost N100,000, N500,000 for Spectacular billboards, N500,000 Gantry displays.

Irregular shaped billboard will cost 100,000, while N50,000 would be for branded vehicle and N5,000 for Keke rear branding.