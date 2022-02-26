2023 Election Timeline: INEC Gives Parties 10 Weeks To Produce Presidential, Governorship, Other Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has informed political parties seeking to field candidates for various offices in the 2023 elections to do so within 10 weeks and 4 days from April 4, 2022.

This comes as the electoral umpire has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 party primaries, presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

The newly-released timetable showed that INEC had altered the dates it earlier announced for the conduct of the next general elections.

INEC attributed the alterations to the delayed signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which significantly impacted the earlier scheduled timeline for conduct of the polls after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it on Friday.

While INEC had initially said that the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections will be held on February 18, 2023, the new Electoral Act requires the commission to publish the notice of election at least 360 days before the polls.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the new dates, noted that the 360 days stipulated in the new Act “has now lapsed for the 2023 General Election”, hence the change of dates.

“Consequently, the Commission has decided to adjust the dates of the 2023 General Election to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law. Accordingly, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold two weeks later on Saturday 11th March 2023. With this adjustment, the 2023 General Election is now 363 days away,” Mahmood said in his address to journalists after the commission’s extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Yakubu gave the following timetable and schedule of activities to guide preparations by the commission, political parties and other key stakeholders ahead of the polls.

Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022. Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022. Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022. Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022. Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022. Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022. Last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023. Last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.

INEC rrelease timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections

Mahmood added, “With the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will work assiduously to conclude and publish new Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections that are consistent with the Act. These Regulations and Guidelines as well as Manuals issued by the Commission are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections. Their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 General Election.

“On this note, I wish to remind stakeholders, especially the political parties, of their responsibility to adhere strictly to the timelines in this Timetable and Schedule of Activities, as well as all other timelines established by the Commission. It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour.