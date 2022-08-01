2023 Elections: Each Presidential Candidate May Spend Over N3.8trn On Campaigns, Others—Baba-Ahmed

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said they are planning to raise campaign funds through decent contributions from supporters and friends.

Peter Obi’s VP candidate said this on Monday on Channels TV programme, ‘Politics Today.’

Baba-Ahmed also estimated that the winner of the 2023 presidential election will spend a minimum of N3.8trn.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has set February 25, 2023 as the date for the election and the VP candidate is optimistic that his party would win.

He believes with the dominance of youth who constitute over 70 per cent of the voters, the 2023 presidential election may not be decided by a “run-off.”

Baba-Ahmed said, “Labour is cost conscious and that is why we want to avoid wasting Nigeria’s resources on frivolities. We know what frivolities are and we know where the sweat of our loyal supporters should go. That is why we chose to have the kind of structure we have now.

“No party has a people oriented structure like our party. The moment the trillions are not in APC, it collapses. By my calculations, the winner of the 2023 elections would have to spend from when they began even before the primaries, to the conclusion of the Supreme Court if it gets there modestly I think N3.8trn.

“This is what Labour will never allow to happen. Peter Obi will never allow this neither will someone like me. It is for the sake of Nigerians that we are doing this. This is very unnecessary.”

Ahmed said the amount would go a long way in funding capital projects across the country including security.

The VP candidate disclosed, “When it comes to finances, we are very careful and we raise our funds in a very clean and legitimate manner (through) decent contributions from supporters, friends and family strictly according to INEC guidelines.”