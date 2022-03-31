2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed Orders Rigorous Regulation Of Broadcast Stations By NBC

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has charged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to step up its regulation of broadcast stations as the country moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

This, Mohammed said, was to preempt the repeat of “inciting, incendiary and unprofessional broadcasts” by television and radio stations as allegedly witnessed during the 2019 elections.

The minister gave the directive while inaugurating the new Governing Board of the NBC on Thursday in Abuja.

“Please note that as we move closer to the 2023 general elections, the NBC will come under increasing pressure to step up its regulatory role to prevent a repeat of what transpired before, during and after the 2019 general elections, when some broadcast stations threw caution to the wind and engaged in inciting, incendiary and unprofessional broadcasts.

”It is important for the Commission to ensure that its licensees adhere strictly to the tenets of the Broadcasting Code,” the Minister said while inaugurating the Board in Abuja on Thursday.

He also called on the Board to develop relevant policies that will drive the implementation of the Digital Switch Over (DSO), which is the flagship project of the NBC.

“We have an ambitious plan to fast-track the DSO this year by launching it in at least two states every month. Unfortunately, we have not been able to meet this target. But we are working hard to resume the DSO launch as soon as possible. I urge you all to buy into this project to ensure that NBC is able to deliver on what we perceive as a legacy project – because it will change the face of broadcasting in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

The minister further charged the chairman of the board, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa and other members to limit their role to policy formulation and not the running of the affairs of the Commission.

“Please note that the role of the board of any organization is to formulate policies, and not to engage in the day-to-day running of the organization. The Board is to evolve strategic ways of supporting the commission so it can most effectively deliver its mandate. I, therefore, enjoin you all to maintain a cordial relationship with the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission to engender a smooth working relationship,” the Minister said.

In his remarks on behalf of the Board, the Chairman, Mr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding them worthy to serve.

He pledged the readiness of the Board members to work with the management of the NBC as well as the Ministerial Task Force on the DSO to ensure the success of the project.

The inauguration of the Board was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, and the Senator representing Adamawa Central, Hajia Aisha Dahiru, among other dignitaries.

Other members of the Board are Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu, Mr. Olaniyan Olatunji Badmus, Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, Mr. Peter Afunanya, the representative of the Department of State Services, Dr. Musbau Kayode, representing the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and the NBC Director-General, Alhaji Balarabe Ilelah.