2023 Elections Will Hold, Audi Assures

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has promised that the 2023 elections will hold.

Audi said contrary to negative predictions from some Nigerians, the security agencies are working closely and will collaborate to ensure the needed security is provided for hitch-free elections in 2023.

The NSCDC Commandant stated this while playing host to the country’s Director, Transparency International, Nigeria, Anwal Musa Rafsajani, at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

While emphasising that synergy among security agencies is key to the success of the 2023 general elections, he called on all security and law enforcement agencies in the country to come together and synergise to uphold, defend and sustain Nigeria’s democracy.

A statement issued on Thursday by Olusola Odumosu, Director, of Public Relations of the corps, said Audi reiterated that the 2023 general elections requires a multi-agency approach, hence, it is imperative because of election security to be on the same page by working together to avoid unnecessary ambiguity in roles and responsibilities.

Audi informed that, historically, elections are marred by violence but assured that the forthcoming elections will be successfully conducted against the expectations of naysayers who believe that Nigeria cannot get it right.

The Corps helmsman affirmed that the Corps will collaborate with civil society organisations to conscientise the populace against violence, thuggery, hate speeches, and other forms of electoral malpractices and crime.

He also assured that elections will be held in all parts of the country and citizens will enjoy maximum protection during the period to exercise their franchise because the elections will be rancour free.

He hinted that personnel of the Corps are undergoing a series of training and workshops to educate them on how to conduct themselves before, during, and after elections as all hands must be on deck and no one is expected to fall short of expectations.

On his part, Rafsajani extolled the Corps for working hard to protect Critical National Assets and Infrastructure and in the fight against pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage.

He encouraged the CG to continue working on the right path towards ensuring a safe and secure society.

He explains that Nigeria requires collective efforts to make things better and called for more engagements and collaboration with the civil societies who are critical stakeholders in election monitoring as the 2023 elections draw nearer.