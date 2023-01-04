2023: Emulate Obasanjo And Back Obi, G-5 Governors Told

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The G-5 Governors should toe the line of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by endorsing Mr Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Chief Obasanjo, who served variously as Nigeria’s military head of state and civilian president, had in his New Year message, informed Nigerian youths, in a letter, to back Mr Obi, saying he is better equipped than other presidential candidates in navigating Nigeria out of its present situation.

The call for the G-5 Governors to support Obi was made by Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, the national president of the Grass-roots Political Initiative. The group, which is pursuing to be registered as a political party, had earlier adopted Obi.

Nze Chukwumezie told THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Wednesday that: “For the G5-Governors to show that they mean well for the masses, they have only one option which is to support the ascendance of Peter Obi.

“Anything contrary will rubbish whatever credibility they have or they think that they have. Anything contrary means that they have been bought over with money and promises of positions.

“The endorsement of the Obi/Datti ticket by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a big boost to their race to the Aso Rock.

Advertisement

“All the other contenders have gone to Obasanjo too for his endorsement because they all know the worth of it. So I must say that Peter Obi scored a big plus over his contemporaries on that.

“This definitely will open doors to more high-profile endorsements for him because Obasanjo has been consulting widely on this.”

Chukwumezie advised Nigerian youths to see this as a boost and ‘as a backing to their resolve to enthrone good governance in Nigeria which they started with the EndSARS demonstration that almost turned into a revolution’.

Quoting him, “Having the backing of retired and serving Generals now they should take the bull by the horn and vote out the Old Order that wants to sustain the vicious circle we have been running around in.”

G-5 Governors, led by Gov Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, belong to the Peoples Democratic Party. They agitate for the zoning of the party’s chairmanship position to the South following the emergence of a northerner, Atiku Abubakar, as the PDP presidential standard-bearer in 2023.

Advertisement

Aside Wike, other members of the group are Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.