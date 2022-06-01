2023: Enugu Residents React To Possible Return Of Sen Nnamani’s Political Hegemony

Some residents of Enugu, Wednesday, expressed mixed reactions over a possible return to political dominance of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani in the state.

Sen Nnamani, governor of the state from 1999 to 2007, formed the Ebeano movement whose faithful mainly emerged victorious in the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party primaries in the state.

The governorship ticket of the ruling PDP in the state was won by Peter Mba, a member of the Ebeano political family.

The incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, vying for the Senate; Senator Nnamani himself, former PDP state chairman, Vita Abba, eyeing the House of Reps and Hon Offor Chukwuegbo of the House of Reps are among members of Ebeano family that won PDP primaries.

Chika Idoko, a politician, said, “Enugu State, under Chimaroke, was dreaded. With the possible return of power to his group, we don’t know whether the same era is returning. That is why we are apprehensive.”

Mary Omehe, a trader, said, “I recall that time with fear. Many of our prominent men and daughters deserted the state. Former Gov Sullivan Chime did away with the Ebeano movement, and successfully administered the state. I recalled that Sen Nnamani was retired politically by Sullivan. It was the incumbent, Gov Ugwuanyi, that brought Sen Nnamani back to the Senate. But it seems Sen Nnamani is dictating the pace again.”

An elder statesman, Ogbuefi Moses Ede, said, “It will be the worst legacy of Gov Ugwuanyi to Ndi Enugu if the same scenario replays. The past seven years in the state has been peaceful. We won’t want the otherwise.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Barr Ugo Agbala, Monday, called on stakeholders in the state to rise.

Quoting him, “We stand in defiance to that attempt to bring back the Chimaroke Nnamani political dynasty and hegemony. I understand that my friend [Gov] Ugwuanyi might have been bewitched. Ugwuanyi is a man that is synonymous with peace. That was what endeared people to him.

“Why is Fr Mbaka silent? I asked Nnia Nwodo to rise. The time has come for the true leaders of Enugu to bring a stop to this nonsense. On what grounds? Is it to pay him back for looting the economy of Enugu State? Is it to pay him (Nnamani) for the 26 families whose petitions are before the police? Is it to pay him back for those who contributed to his political ascendancy that he destroyed their economic and political life?

“I can understand that Jim Nwobodo, in the twilight of his age might want peace, but what is Jim’s answer to his Savannah Bank that Chimaroke destroyed? I stand here as a midwife of the new order and new Enugu State we want: that order has no place for Chimaroke. It has no place for a sleeping governor; no place for an oil scammer.

“I will release information of why they want to come back. It is to pay back the debt of N40bn they owe. Enugu State coffers will never be used to pay back anybody’s debt.

“If you don’t rise now, your freedom is at stake. From 1999 to 2007, Enugu was a besieged state; a terrorist state. You cannot bring terrorism again. APC is the answer. We are the only one that can put a stop to this nonsense. APGA cannot. NNPP cannot.”

Fr Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, during a recent sermon, said that he warned against the return of the Ebeano dynasty in the state polity, and called for prayers.

Chimaroke, the Senate candidate of the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections, had during the guber primaries confronted one of the aspirants, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, for not stepping down for the eventual winner, Mr Peter Mba.