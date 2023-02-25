2023: Fake DSS Operatives Nabbed While Soliciting To Help Policemen On Election Duties

Two fake operatives of Department of State Services(DSS) have been arrested in Ila-Orangun, Osun State before the commencement of election on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the two fake operatives posed as a DSS official and approached the police to solicit for them to work together during the election duties.

A video obtained by this medium showed the moments when they were arrested.

The two fake operatives said they were working with a private guard security company.

They confirmed that their boss identified as General Gerard Olatunbosun posted them to the community for election duties.

They identified themselves as Olarewaju Faniran and Sodiq Olayemi.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said “two fake DSS operatives were arrested before the commencement of election on Saturday. They are in the custody of DSS.”