2023: FRSC Boss Bans Officers From Political Rallies

The Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed commanding officers nationwide to ensure that officers under their purview maintain political neutrality and avoid any form of participation in political rallies and campaigns.

Biu also warned them against piloting political convoys.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, said Biu issued the warning ahead of the September 28 commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 general election.

The statement noted that the directive was in line with the FRSC (Establishment) Act which stipulates the status of the Corps as a public service agency that does not have any political affiliation but is solely established to provide essential services to all citizens, irrespective of their political interests or representation.

The commanding officers were, however, directed to be sensitive to the plight of road users and prepare to tackle any traceable traffic gridlock that could arise as a result of the aforementioned political activities by ensuring adequate deployment of personnel for ease of movement in form of traffic controls and traffic calming.

He reassured the public of the Corps’ readiness and commitment to making the roads safer at all times and admonished them to always abide by established road traffic regulations.