2023: Gov Akeredolu Says Obi Or Tinubu Good As President

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that it is alright if Peter Obi of the Labour party or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress wins the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television program, Politics Today, he maintained that for fairness, the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South.

“If you listen to my lecture, I said if Obi is elected, that would be alright; if Bola Tinubu is elected, that would be alright. For me, it must come to the south.

“Since 1999, there is an understanding that we move from north to south, rotate the presidency, and that if today, we have people who want to deploy what I will call manipulation of our people on religious basis to think you can change it, then we should not accept it,” he said.

Regarding the Muslim-muslim presidential ticket of the ruling APC, Akeredolu was asked if he would have backed it in an opposition party.

He maintained that he will, adding that competence is what matters in politics.

“When you talk about religion, I am saying religion should have no part to play. Competence, knowledge, and your track record should come to play in this instance,” he responded.