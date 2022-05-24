2023: Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Emerges PDP Senatorial Candidate

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Enugu State Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Wednesday, emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu North senatorial zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Gov Ugwuanyi emerged unopposed as the incumbent, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, about a month ago, ceded his senatorial ambition to Gov Ugwuanyi as a mark of respect.

Gov Ugwuanyi, an insurance magnet, was elected governor in 2015 after a successful spell in the House of Representatives, where he served three terms.

“Gov Ugwuanyi’s election was cordial, devoid of rancour,” Okechukwu Eze, a voter, told our correspondent at Orba country home of Gov Ugwuanyi.

Details…

