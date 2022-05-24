2023: Group Raises Campaign Team For Young Aspirants In Abia

A group under the aegis of Arochukwu State Constituency Youth For Greater Tomorrow has raised a team to campaign for young aspirants from the constituency who are seeking various elective positions in the forthcoming elections in Abia State.

The group which made this known during a media briefing in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, urged political parties to support young candidates who have the capacity to effect positive change across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Coordinator, Ike Emmanuel Ugochukwu, said youths should be given a chance to hold elective positions, maintaining that a younger candidate should emerge as a member of the Arochukwu State Constituency.

Ugochukwu specifically declared the group’s readiness to support Mr. Uchenna Okoro Kalu to contest the Arochukwu State Constituency seat under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He described Kalu as a young and energetic aspirant who is resourceful and will effectively represent the youth and proffer solutions to the challenges facing the constituency.

While calling on the youth of Arochukwu to elect credible candidates at the polls, Ugochukwu expressed confidence in Kalu’s ability to represent Ndi Arochukwu, therefore, urging them to give him the opportunity to serve.