2023: Group Urges Former Rivers APC Chairman Ojukaye To Run For Governor

A political group, Hope Alive Initiative, has called on Ojukaye Flag Amachree, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State, to vie for the office of Governor in the 2023 General Election.

The group which made it’s position known during a courtesy visit Amachree on Thursday, also promised to pay half of the price of nomination form to enable him run.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Ojukaye, who is a one-time chairman of Asari Toru Local Government, is one of the frontline contenders for the number one job in the state.

He belongs to the Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi’s camp of the APC.

A source said even though he is yet to officially declare his intention ahead of the governorship election in 2023, he has hinted those close to him about his ambition to run for office.

Hope Alive Initiative’s call is coming just as certain forces within Amaechi’s camp are attempting to re-sell the 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole.