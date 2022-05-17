2023: Groups Forfeit N100m To APC As Adesina Rejects Calls To Run For President

Akimwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has declined calls for him to contest the office of the Nigerian president in the 2023 presidential election.

Adesina, in a statement signed by him on Tuesday, said his current engagement as AfDB president forbids him from accepting “to be considered” for the position.

His refusal came barely two weeks after a coalition of 28 groups reportedly contributed N100 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for him.

But Adesina stated, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart. While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development. I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

There were earlier reports that Adesina was lobbying political associates of President Muhammadu Buhari to help him clinch the presidential ticket of the APC.

But Paragraph 2 of Article 38 of the agreement establishing AfDB states that “The Bank, its President, Vice Presidents, officers and staff shall not interfere in the political affairs of any member (country); nor shall they be influenced in their decisions by the political character of the member (country) concerned.”

Paragraph 3 of the article states that “The President, Vice Presidents, officers and staff of the Bank, in discharge of their offices, owe their duty entirely to the Bank and to no other authority.”