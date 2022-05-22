2023 Guber: South East APC Presidential Aspirants Meet In Abuja

Presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting at Maitama home of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER gathered that among those in attendance are Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ken Nnamani, Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye and the just Chief Okorocha.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, the prospect of a consensus candidate from the South East is expected to form part of the discussions.

A source at the meeting told our correspondent that, “The resolution will be made public. But the whole thing boils down to having a Southeasterner as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

Recall that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been lobbying other regions of the country to cede the slot to the South East for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.