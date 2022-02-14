2023: Hope Deems For Tinubu As Kebbi APC Stakeholders Reject Presidential Ambition

Hope is fast deeming for the presidential aspiration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as his supporters have hit a brick wall in Kebbi State.

Governor of the state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, is one of the governors promoting Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the North.

But recent events and growing opposition to Tinubu’s intention to run for president in 2023 has forced Governor Bagudu to do a rethink.

A source at the Kebbi Government House informed THE WHISTLER that the governor called a stakeholder meeting some few days ago to decide who to support for president between Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“There were 50 eminent personalities in the state who attended the meeting, apart from Governor Bagudu who called the meeting.

“After other matters, the governor mentioned the agenda of the meeting and the guests were asked to vote. The governor, who is a known Tinubu supporter, was shocked when 45 out of 50 persons voted to have Osinbajo as their president rather than Tinubu,” the source, a chieftain of the APC in the state, told this website.

The reasons given by some of the stakeholders, according to the source, revolved largely around questions of corruption, age and health.

“Some of the stakeholders, who acknowledged the important role he had played in the party, however, expressed reservations about his age and health,” he explained.

Since feeling the pulse of stakeholders in his state, Governor Bagudu is said to be consulting again among Northern elites and his colleague governors on how to handle the Tinubu conundrum.

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, another ardent supporter of Tinubu, is believed to have had a change of mind after he lost control of the APC machinery in his state to the senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, after a court pronounced his factional executive as the authentic one.

An incident that happened immediately after the court judgment may have informed Ganduje’s U-turn.

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the Court-recognized Kano APC faction loyal to Shekarau at the Presidential Villa shortly after the court judgment.

Haruna Danzago, a longtime friend of President Buhari who is the chairman of the Shekarau faction, told the BBC Hausa that the president had endorsed him.

“He (the President) asked me what did you get. I replied to him that I got the chairmanship of APC in Kano, then he congratulated me,” Mr Danzago reportedly said in Hausa.

Although Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, had clarified later that Buhari had not endorsed any faction of APC in Kano, observers believed the invitation to Danzago was nothing less than endorsement and an early indication that Buhari would not support Tinubu for president.

Ganduje quickly read the handwriting on the wall and ran to the Presidency a day after Danzago’s visit to “pledge his allegiance,” according to a source at the presidency.

Ganduje’s loss of the party machinery in Kano to Shekarau, and his reported decision to back Buhari’s choice of successor, is a major setback for Tinubu’s aspiration if Buhari eventually rejects him as successor.

Another Tinubu supporter in the North and governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has also revealed he would back the candidate supported by the leader of the party, Buhari, and other stakeholders.

He spoke at the weekend when he received members of Osinbajo’s support group, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) at the Borno Government House over the weekend.

He told the delegation,“Borno State will work with the party’s hierarchy, National Assembly and stakeholders to actualize decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“At this point in our political history, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison for a presidential candidate.”

While he refused to commit to the Osinbajo project, he however said, “We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation, and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together.”