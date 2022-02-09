2023: Huge Boost For Anyim As PDP NASS Caucus, 85 Groups Back Presidential Ambition

The Presidential ambition of former Senate President, Mr Anyim Pius Anyim, received a boost on Wednesday after a huge endorsement from the National Assembly Caucus and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The NASS caucus enjoined Anyim to proceed in his quest for the coveted position as he already had their full support.

To make good their support, the caucus and the PDP members, with leaders from the six geo-political zones, gathered on Tuesday night in Abuja to lend their weight to express support for his ambition and chart ways to make it a reality.

The hall which was filled to capacity, had PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members including the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Theodore Orji, a former governor of Abia state; Senator Enyinna Abaribe (Senate Minority Leader); Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North); Senator (Iyom) Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central); Senator Ewa Henshaw; Senator Dino Melaye; Senator Ibrahim Mahmoud; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (House of Reps Minority Leader) and Hon. Toby Okechukwu and many other lawmakers.

Speaking at the endorsement meeting, Anyim x-rayed the reasons behind his ambition and the policies that would drive his administration if elected president.

Anyim, who held his colleagues spellbound with the richness of his ideas, said it was time for Nigeria to be rescued from its current deplorable situation.

According to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, unity of the country is sacrosanct for any meaningful progress and development to be attained.

Anyim joins others former Vice President, Mr Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Kano State, Mr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and current Governor of Sokoto State, Mr Aminu Tambuwal as PDP presidential hopefuls.

As the demand for a president from South East extraction gathers momentum, Anyim is well positioned due to his political pedigree and years of experience as a former Senate President and secretary of the central government.

Laying credence to how he’s higly regarded, the lawmakers unanimously chorused that Anyim should “go ahead” and run for president in response to his question on whether they were willing to support him.

Speaking on behalf of the legislative caucus, Senator Abaribe assured Anyim that he had nothing to fear, adding that the caucus was behind his bid.

“This Caucus is behind you. As representatives of the Nigerian people, we are saying that you should go ahead,” Aberibe said, adding that “You will be President of this country…”

Speaking also during the gathering, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, assured Senator Anyim of PDP victory in 2023 and urged all to unite behim Anyim.

Anyim’s bid further received a boost when over 85 political pressure groups assembled at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja, to affirm their support for his presidential aspiration.

The coalition known as the United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI) urged the PDP to not only observe the basic moral principles of political equity by zoning it’s presidential slot specifically to the South East, but should also ensure that Anyim emerges as the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim’s endorsement by the pan-Nigerian political coalition was done at a well-attended solidarity rally organised by the coalition in collaboration with the South West Coalition Group, the South South Coalition Group and the Northern Coalition Group.

Alhaji Suleiman Shehu, the leader of the Coalition of the Northern Groups for South East Presidency in 2023, argued that Nigeria’s South East geo-political zone was the only region yet to rule the country since the end of the civil war in January 1970.

“We have seen the leadership qualities of the North and the South West but we have not seen the leadership acumen of the people from the South East,” he declared.

“What are we afraid of in electing a President from the South East? Peace, justice and fairness can never be attained without power rotation in Nigeria,” he asked.

Leader of the South West Coalition group for Anyim, Mr Kayode Odeyemi, called for support for Anyim, who he described as the appropriate person to be president at this time.

“Anyim is the most qualified and prepared for the race. This is the time for the South East to go and represent this country. Let us give him (Anyim) the support because he is capable of taking Nigeria to the Promised Land,’ he said.

The South South Coalition Group, also affirmed that the man “best suited for the job on the platform of the PDP is Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.”

Other zones also delivered their goodwill messages, with all insisting it is the turn of the South East to rule the country.