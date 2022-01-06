2023: I Am Still Consulting On Running For President– Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State and ex-Senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he is yet to make a decision to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Kwankwaso was speaking in an interview with Radio DW Hausa monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The one-time political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said consultations were in progress with appropriate people.

Kwankwaso who decamped to the Peoples Democratic party before 2019 election and contested for the party’s presidential ticket in that election said, “In this kind of situation we are not rushing to make decisions.

“So, we are critically watching and consulting the right people to advise us and whatever I decide will be communicated to our people.”

He formed the political movement called Kwankwassiyya while he was serving out his second term as governor.

In the interview, he reminded that the movement has followers beyond Kano State.

“We have huge support that is enough to contest for anything,” he insisted.

According to him, “We have people everywhere not only in Nigeria. Some people think that we only have people in Kano or in the north, but the truth is we have people in Asia, America and Europe,” Kwankwaso said.

He denounced the rumours circulating that he would dump his party, following overtures from his successor, Mr Umar Ganduje, who was once his deputy and aide.

He had decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC, during his second tenure from the PDP to join a coalition that produced Buhari in 2015.

On alleged plan to defect, he said, “The issue of my decamping to APC has been raised severally at different times.

“This is not the first time. Many people are saying it and this is worth celebrating in politics that you become the talk of the news all the time.

“It is a symbol of integrity and that people are always with us.

“For now, I’m not aware of this and I’m not in any discussion with anybody about decamping to APC. So, that is it for now.”

He said politics is all about patience and hard work, and that it was normal with the system to experience good and bad situations.